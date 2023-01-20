JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT slumps 66% YoY to Rs 290 cr
Business Standard

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 98.75 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 8.55% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 98.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales98.7590.27 9 OPM %22.7623.61 -PBDT23.2321.80 7 PBT21.6220.49 6 NP16.2514.97 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU