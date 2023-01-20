Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 98.75 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 8.55% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 98.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.98.7590.2722.7623.6123.2321.8021.6220.4916.2514.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)