Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 98.75 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries rose 8.55% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 98.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales98.7590.27 9 OPM %22.7623.61 -PBDT23.2321.80 7 PBT21.6220.49 6 NP16.2514.97 9
