Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Sandhar Technologies enters in supplementary agreement for its JV
Sandhar Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.32% in the September 2020 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
JBM Auto to acquire balance stake in INDO Toolings
-
Autolite (India) Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Limited, Goodluck India Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2021.
Autolite (India) Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Limited, Goodluck India Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2021.
Tarmat Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 58.7 at 13-Jan-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19856 shares in the past one month.
Autolite (India) Ltd spiked 19.89% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11266 shares in the past one month.
Sandhar Technologies Limited surged 14.78% to Rs 264. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2297 shares in the past one month.
Goodluck India Ltd added 11.36% to Rs 79.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73436 shares in the past one month.
Kaya Ltd exploded 10.27% to Rs 336.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10690 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU