Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Autolite (India) Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Limited, Goodluck India Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2021.

Tarmat Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 58.7 at 13-Jan-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19856 shares in the past one month.

Autolite (India) Ltd spiked 19.89% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11266 shares in the past one month.

Sandhar Technologies Limited surged 14.78% to Rs 264. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2297 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd added 11.36% to Rs 79.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73436 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd exploded 10.27% to Rs 336.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10690 shares in the past one month.

