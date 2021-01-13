L&T rises after securing orders

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 26.52% in the September 2020 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 7.2%
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd sees good buying
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.14% to Rs 1,365.10 after the company said its construction arm secured 'significant' orders for its various businesses.As per L&T's classification, the valuation of the 'significant' contract lies between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
L&T Construction's Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) business received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers. L&T said traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term.
L&T's Power Transmission & Distribution business won an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV transmission line in Malaysia that comes at the heels of the successful completion of a similar 500kV project in West Malaysia. The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 118.43% to Rs 5,520.27 crore on 12.15% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU