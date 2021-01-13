Volumes jump at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 193.16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 227.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84970 shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 January 2021.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 193.16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 227.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84970 shares. The stock dropped 1.76% to Rs.908.90. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25449 shares. The stock gained 0.68% to Rs.599.20. Volumes stood at 21563 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18744 shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.271.65. Volumes stood at 15202 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22306 shares. The stock slipped 0.61% to Rs.736.65. Volumes stood at 9148 shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 18.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.59% to Rs.47.65. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

