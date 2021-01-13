Bennett, Coleman & Company trims stake held in V2 Retail

On Tuesday, 12 January 2021, Bennett, Coleman & Company sold 1,81,823 shares (or 0.53% stake) held in V2 Retail at Rs 98 per share.

As of 30 September 2020, Bennett, Coleman & Company held 5.38% in the company.

On a standalone basis, V2 Retail reported a net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 10.45 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 43.6% to Rs 85 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of V2 Retail hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 108.90. V2 Retail is one of the fastest growing retail groups in India.

