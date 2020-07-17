Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sandhar Technologies Limited, PTC India Financial Services Ltd, TRF Ltd and Oricon Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2020.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd soared 18.75% to Rs 28.5 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81461 shares in the past one month.

Sandhar Technologies Limited spiked 13.00% to Rs 227.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2135 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 15.07. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 81.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6270 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60227 shares in the past one month.

