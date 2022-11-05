Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 13.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 71.25 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 13.82% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 71.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.2576.04 -6 OPM %45.9150.59 -PBDT35.6838.36 -7 PBT28.7833.55 -14 NP21.4624.90 -14
