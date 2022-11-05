JUST IN
City Union Bank Q2 PAT up 52% YoY to Rs 276 cr
Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 179.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 188.20 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium rose 179.32% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales188.20158.15 19 OPM %9.944.68 -PBDT18.707.16 161 PBT17.646.32 179 NP13.104.69 179

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:58 IST

