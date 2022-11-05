Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 179.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 188.20 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium rose 179.32% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.188.20158.159.944.6818.707.1617.646.3213.104.69

