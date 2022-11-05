Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 179.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 55.32% in the March 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions standalone net profit rises 179.40% in the June 2022 quarter
Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
BALCO initiates weeklong celebration to commemorate World Environment Day
Hindalco Inds inks MoU with Israel-based firm for Aluminium-Air batteries
-
Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 188.20 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium rose 179.32% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales188.20158.15 19 OPM %9.944.68 -PBDT18.707.16 161 PBT17.646.32 179 NP13.104.69 179
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU