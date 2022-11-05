JUST IN
City Union Bank Q2 PAT up 52% YoY to Rs 276 cr
Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 88.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.45% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle declined 88.72% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.45% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.3768.61 -48 OPM %3.877.48 -PBDT0.614.10 -85 PBT0.393.92 -90 NP0.302.66 -89

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:58 IST

