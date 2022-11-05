Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 88.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.45% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle declined 88.72% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.45% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.3768.613.877.480.614.100.393.920.302.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)