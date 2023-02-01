Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.06% to Rs 4148.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals rose 25.72% to Rs 391.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 311.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.06% to Rs 4148.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4148.003141.0020.0317.38761.00610.00534.00406.00391.00311.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)