Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.06% to Rs 4148.00 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals rose 25.72% to Rs 391.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 311.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.06% to Rs 4148.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4148.003141.00 32 OPM %20.0317.38 -PBDT761.00610.00 25 PBT534.00406.00 32 NP391.00311.00 26
