Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 32.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 32.43% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

