Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 32.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 86.58 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 32.43% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.5861.72 40 OPM %17.6721.97 -PBDT10.7113.14 -18 PBT10.5312.98 -19 NP8.2312.18 -32
