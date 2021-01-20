Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard, Sterlite Technologies in focus

-
-
Tata Communications reported 428.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 309.15 crore on 0.27% fall in total income to Rs 4,231.05 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported 6.6% rise in net profit to Rs 313.53 crore on 9.74% rise in total income to Rs 3,198.87 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Sterlite Technologies said the company has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Optotec S.p.A, a leading optical interconnect company through its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Skipper reported 147.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.45 crore on 52.97% surge in total income to Rs 460.82 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Prince Pipes and Fittings has confirmed the receipt of Rs 26.10 crore from Prince Marketing (Promoter group entity).
Medicamen Biotech has planned a partial shutdown of its plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) for 4 to 6 weeks.
