Tata Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Somany Home Innovation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2021.

Tata Communications Ltd lost 6.88% to Rs 1052.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 70255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18524 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 4.02% to Rs 988.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14912 shares in the past one month.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd tumbled 3.45% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd corrected 3.27% to Rs 84.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd dropped 3.17% to Rs 178.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18554 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)