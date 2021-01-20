Volumes soar at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 73.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.83 lakh shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2021.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 78441 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16333 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.4,555.45. Volumes stood at 54155 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 78441 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16333 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.4,555.45. Volumes stood at 54155 shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd registered volume of 251.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.24% to Rs.101.35. Volumes stood at 45.34 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.57% to Rs.140.60. Volumes stood at 12.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 13.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.29% to Rs.1,058.00. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

