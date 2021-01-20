Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 6.31 points or 0.33% at 1885.32 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.15%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.16%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.58%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.3%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.18%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.15%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.14%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.99%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 7.28%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.62%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.36%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.75 or 0.69% at 49741.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.3 points or 0.72% at 14625.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.2 points or 0.61% at 18748.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.48 points or 0.72% at 6335.13.

On BSE,1564 shares were trading in green, 1332 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)