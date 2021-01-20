Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 0.26 points or 0.01% at 2125.86 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.3%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.15%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.99%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.38%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.3%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 7.28%), CESC Ltd (up 1.69%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.75 or 0.69% at 49741.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.3 points or 0.72% at 14625.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.2 points or 0.61% at 18748.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.48 points or 0.72% at 6335.13.

On BSE,1564 shares were trading in green, 1332 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

