CARE Ratings rises after board OKs Rs 122-cr share buyback

-
ALSO READ
Gail (India) gains after board OKs Rs 1,082-cr share buyback
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 122.92% in the December 2021 quarter
Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the December 2021 quarter
Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the December 2021 quarter
Route Mobile board OKs Rs 120-cr share buyback proposal
-
CARE Ratings gained 2.29% to Rs 468.75 after the company's board approved a proposal to buy back up to 23.68 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 515 per share.
The maximum consideration payable in cash for the proposed buyback shall not exceed Rs 1,21,95,20,000, the credit rating agency said.
The number of shares that the company proposes to buyback represents 7.99% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.
The buy-back is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the company, as on the record date to be decided at a later stage, on a proportionate basis through "tender offer".
The company is professionally managed and does not have any identifiable promoters or promoter group and persons in control. Public shareholders held 29,648,880 shares of the company as on 15 July 2022. Post buy-back, the number of shares held by the public will come down to 27,280,880.
CARE Ratings is one of the leading credit rating agencies in India. It covers many rating segments including manufacturing, infrastructure, financial sector including banks, non-financial services, among others.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.16% to Rs 22.90 crore on a 17.23% drop in sales to Rs 65.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU