Tata Communications Ltd Surges 1.46%

Tata Communications Ltd gained 1.46% today to trade at Rs 939.35. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.52% to quote at 1047.51. The index is down 7.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 1.36% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 3.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 16.61% over last one month compared to 7.44% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 833 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11810 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 965.35 on 21 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 205.7 on 19 Mar 2020.

