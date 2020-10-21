Dilip Buildcon climbs on emerging as L1 bidder for EPC project

-
Dilip Buildcon 2.43% to Rs 333 after the company through its joint venture has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of lndia.The project entails construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting near Ummedpura to Major bridge over Takil river near Nayagaon Jageer village section of Delhi Vadodara Green field Alignment (NH-148N) in Rajasthan on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The bid project cost is Rs 1000.08 crore and the order completion period is 30 months.
On a consolidated basis, Dilip Buildcon's net profit tanked 49.7% to Rs 50.48 crore on 13.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,099.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The scrip has surged 72.18% from its 52-week low of Rs 193.40 hit on 25 March 2020.
