Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2127.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 15.53% drop in NIFTY and a 9.73% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2127.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 10107.25. The Sensex is at 34230.63, up 0.81%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 9.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14737.8, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2127.65, up 2.66% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

