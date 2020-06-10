Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Trident Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd soared 19.11% to Rs 121.85 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56864 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 7.07. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd spiked 8.74% to Rs 95.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10766 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd gained 8.48% to Rs 602.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43206 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd spurt 8.18% to Rs 1931.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1807 shares in the past one month.

