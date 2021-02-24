Tata Consumer, GAIL (India) in action after Nifty 50 rejig

Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL (India) in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from 31 March 2021.

Tata Consumer Products was up 2.92% to Rs 645.45 while GAIL (India) was down 2.31% at Rs 143.95.

Further, Tata Consumer Products will exit from the Nifty Next 50 index (NN50) while GAIL (India) will be included in the same.

Other companies that will be excluded from NN50 are Bank of Baroda (up 0.63%), Container Corporation of India (up 2.92%), General Insurance Corporation of India (down 1.36%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.12%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.10%) and Power Finance Corporation (up 1.27%).

Concurrently, Adani Enterprises (up 1.29%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 0.99%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 2.40%), MRF (up 0.61%), Vedanta (up 0.29%) and Yes Bank (up 1.28%) will be included in NN50.

