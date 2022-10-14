Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 767, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% slide in NIFTY and a 4.43% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 767, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43036.65, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 766.05, up 1.15% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% slide in NIFTY and a 4.43% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 82.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

