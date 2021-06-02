Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2021.

Kiri Industries Ltd spiked 17.68% to Rs 537.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20890 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd soared 15.06% to Rs 367.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43582 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 693.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35437 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd advanced 9.05% to Rs 536.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42232 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd exploded 8.61% to Rs 6.43. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 243.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

