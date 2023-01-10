JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Jio further expands its True 5G services
Business Standard

Tata Motors allots 30,831 ordinary shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Tata Motors has allotted 30,831 ordinary shares of the face value of Rs 2 each under ESOP.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 664,30,57,973 divided into 332,12,90,234 ordinary shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 664,31,19,635 divided into 332,13,21,065 ordinary shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU