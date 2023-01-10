Greatship (India) signs contract to acquire a Anchor Handling Tug cum Supply Vessel

Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greatship (India) (GIL) has signed a contract to buy a 2007 built 80T Anchor Handling Tug cum Supply Vessel (AHTSV).

The vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet during Q4FY2023.

GIL and its subsidiaries currently own and operate four PSVs, eight AHTSVs, two MPSSVs, four R-class Supply Vessels and four Jack up Rigs.

