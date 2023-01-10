Greatship (India) signs contract to acquire a Anchor Handling Tug cum Supply Vessel

-
ALSO READ
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works acquires new vessel
Board of Britannia Industries appoints ED cum CEO
Physics Wallah announces National Scholarship cum Admission Test 2022 for classes 8-12 on Dec 4
Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company takes note of cessation of director (finance) cum CFO
Antony Waste Handling gains on bagging order
-
The vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet during Q4FY2023.
GIL and its subsidiaries currently own and operate four PSVs, eight AHTSVs, two MPSSVs, four R-class Supply Vessels and four Jack up Rigs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU