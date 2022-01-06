Tata Motors board to consider Q3 results on Jan 31

Tata Motors said that its board will meet on Monday, 31 January 2022, to consider, and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net loss stood at Rs 4,476.61 crore in Q2 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales grew 14.4% to Rs 60,435.92 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1% to currently trade at Rs 484.65 on the BSE.

