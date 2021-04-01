Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Suyog Telematics Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2021.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd tumbled 5.96% to Rs 315 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15630 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd lost 5.46% to Rs 8.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80674 shares in the past one month.

Suyog Telematics Ltd crashed 5.01% to Rs 393.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9071 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 23.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4751 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 104.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5697 shares in the past one month.

