Tata Consumer Products features in Leadership position for best sustainability practices

In CDP India 2020 Climate Change ReportTata Consumer Products has been recognized for its actions towards protecting the environment and preventing climate change across the globe by CDP India 2020 Climate Change Report. Tata Consumer Products received an A-, placing the company in CDP India's leadership band for the second consecutive year, out of a universe of 9600 global companies that were rated this year.
