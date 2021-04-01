APL Apollo Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2021.

Redington India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 5.83% to Rs 1318.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19193 shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd tumbled 3.54% to Rs 183.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55204 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 3.46% to Rs 2163.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6614 shares in the past one month.

Kennametal India Ltd fell 3.37% to Rs 1070. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9832 shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd dropped 3.22% to Rs 749.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42013 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)