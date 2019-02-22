Suzlon Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
RCom shares recover; group firms too gain after recent hammering
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Two financial firms behind plunge in shares of Reliance Group companies
-
Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2019.
Suzlon Energy Ltd surged 19.19% to Rs 5.28 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd soared 11.69% to Rs 7.07. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 117.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 9.93. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd jumped 9.61% to Rs 136.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd rose 7.32% to Rs 200.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82193 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU