Eicher Motors gains after CV sales jump 19% YoY in Feb

Eicher Motors added 2.30% to Rs 2554.95 after VE Commercial Vehicles, the company's unlisted subsidiary, recorded 19% growth in total auto sales to 5457 units in February 2021 from 4586 February 2020.

While total domestic sales increased by 24.5% to 4825 units, total exports declined by 9.6% to 510 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

The company's total volvo trucks & bus sales fell by 17% to 122 units in February 2021 from 147 units in February 2020.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 6.79% to Rs 532.59 crore on 19.28% increase in revenue from operations at Rs 2,828.26 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

