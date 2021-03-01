SML Isuzu Feb auto sales skid 13.5% YoY

The automobile company's total sales dropped 13.5% to 760 units in February 2021 as against 879 units in February 2020.

Sequentially, the company's auto sales soared 42.05% in February 2021 as against 535 units sold in January 2021.

On a standalone basis, SML Isuzu reported net loss of Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 17.89 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales rose 4.2% to Rs 183.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of SML Isuzu rose 1.34% to Rs 488.30 on BSE. SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

