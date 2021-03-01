Hotel Rugby Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd and Emami Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2021.

Hotel Rugby Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 1.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 790 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd tumbled 4.95% to Rs 1.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18625 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 510. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 438 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 38.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93819 shares in the past one month.

Emami Realty Ltd fell 4.94% to Rs 49.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9537 shares in the past one month.

