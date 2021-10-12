Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Adani Green Energy in focus

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 units, higher by 24%, as compared to Q2 FY21.
HCL Technologies has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers.
Adani Green Energy in its provisional operational update for Q2 - FY22 said that sale of energy rose 61% YoY at 1,901 million units in Q2 FY22 from 1,182 million units in Q2 FY21.
PI Industries has executed two joint venture agreements with Polymath Holdings, LLC (Polymath) for undertaking the business of manufacturing and selling the products for Bio Chemistry processes and Bio Chemical enabled pharmaceutical intermediates.
Schaeffler India said that a meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 28 October 2021 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the company.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said its total deposits rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 14,090 crore in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs 10,743 crore last year.
