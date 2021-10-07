Titan Company, Lupin, PNB Housing Finance in focus

Titan Company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions. Apart from its thrust on digital and omni channels, the company also accelerated its retail network expansion during the quarter.

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brexpiprazole Tablets, to market a generic equivalent of Rexulti Tablets, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PNB Housing Finance announced that it has joined hands with CSC e‐Governance Services India, a strategic cornerstone of Digital India programme to provide last‐mile home loan facilities to individuals living in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Sobha said its new sales surged to 13.48 lakh square feet in Q2FY22 against 8.91 lakh square feet in Q2FY21. Total sales value increased to Rs 1030.2 crore from Rs 689.9 crore in the same period.

Nazara Technologies announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of fresh equity to raise Rs 315.30 crore from marquee institutional investors. The company will issue 1,429,266 equity shares of face value of Rs. 4/- each at a price of Rs. 2,206 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)