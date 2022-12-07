Tata Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 421.8, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.48% rally in NIFTY and a 17.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Tata Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 421.8, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 18602.55. The Sensex is at 62541.58, down 0.14%.Tata Motors Ltd has lost around 2.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12973.8, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 423.7, down 1.61% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.48% rally in NIFTY and a 17.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)