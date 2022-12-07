Punjab National Bank soars 0.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 55.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 18572.3. The Sensex is at 62443.21, down 0.29%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 23.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43138.55, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 816.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1359.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56.05, up 0.18% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 41.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

