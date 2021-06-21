Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.65, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 224.06% in last one year as compared to a 52.06% rally in NIFTY and a 54.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.65, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 15678.95. The Sensex is at 52373.35, up 0.06%.Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 6.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10443.75, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 368.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 332.55, down 1.61% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 224.06% in last one year as compared to a 52.06% rally in NIFTY and a 54.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

