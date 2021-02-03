Tata Motors Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.75, up 4.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.75, up 4.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 75.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1487.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1667.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

