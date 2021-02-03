Axis Bank Ltd rises 2.22%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.05, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.1% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.05, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 16.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34267.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 205.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

