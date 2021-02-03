Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.4, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.58% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.4, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 13.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34267.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343, up 1.34% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 21.58% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)