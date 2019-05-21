Tata Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Poly Technik Ltd, Motors-DVR, and Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2019.

Motors Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 175.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Technik Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 1174.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1455 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 6.81% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

fell 6.80% to Rs 133.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89753 shares in the past one month.

Idea Ltd dropped 6.37% to Rs 11.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 203.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

