Tata Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Astral Poly Technik receipt order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation
Astral Poly Technik allots 19,600 equity shares
DoT to soon settle merger/transfer of licences in M&As
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the March 2019 quarter
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2019.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2019.
Tata Motors Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 175.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 1174.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1455 shares in the past one month.
Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 6.81% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd fell 6.80% to Rs 133.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89753 shares in the past one month.
Vodafone Idea Ltd dropped 6.37% to Rs 11.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 203.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU