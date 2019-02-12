JUST IN
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.70% to Rs 633.70 crore

Net profit of Astral Poly Technik rose 13.92% to Rs 52.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.70% to Rs 633.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 512.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales633.70512.29 24 OPM %14.7814.30 -PBDT96.7878.51 23 PBT76.5964.37 19 NP52.7146.27 14

