Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 774.70 crore

Net profit of declined 4.36% to Rs 62.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 774.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.35% to Rs 197.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 175.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 2507.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2072.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

