Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 774.70 croreNet profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 4.36% to Rs 62.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 774.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.35% to Rs 197.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 175.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 2507.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2072.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales774.70638.82 21 2507.292072.92 21 OPM %14.9918.36 -15.2115.15 - PBDT114.01110.48 3 364.85305.23 20 PBT91.6395.29 -4 283.42248.10 14 NP62.4765.32 -4 197.34175.65 12
