Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.85, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.85, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49177.79, down 0.66%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 11.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9973.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 373.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 547.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 320.3, up 1.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

