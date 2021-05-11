Praj Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2021.

Praj Industries Ltd soared 12.47% to Rs 344.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd surged 11.66% to Rs 38.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd spiked 11.19% to Rs 364.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6974 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 7.28. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 286.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 146.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

