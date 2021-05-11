Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd, Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2021.
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 917.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1341 shares in the past one month.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 19.77% to Rs 31.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36845 shares in the past one month.
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd surged 17.38% to Rs 42.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd exploded 16.67% to Rs 0.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd rose 16.31% to Rs 8.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28610 shares in the past one month.
