Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.77%

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 321.1, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51123.32, up 0.21%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 4.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10437.8, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 323.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 530.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

