5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ortin Laboratories Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2021.

5Paisa Capital Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 349.65 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11525 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 26.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11774 shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd surged 17.21% to Rs 383. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10851 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd rose 15.91% to Rs 138.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29497 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd jumped 13.53% to Rs 10.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

